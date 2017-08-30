Thomas Lam: Nottingham Forest defender joins FC Twente on loan

From the section

Thomas Lam has been allowed to return to the Netherlands

Nottingham Forest defender Thomas Lam has joined FC Twente on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old Finn returns to the Netherlands a year after moving to the City Ground from Dutch club Zwolle and previously playing for AZ Alkmaar.

He made a fine start to life in England, scoring on his Forest debut against Burton Albion, and made 21 appearances last season.

However, he has not featured for Mark Warburton's side this term.

