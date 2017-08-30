Juan Foyth: Tottenham sign Estudiantes centre-back on five-year deal

From the section

Juan Foyth has made seven appearances for Estudiantes

Tottenham have signed Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for a reported £8m on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old broke into the Estudiantes first team last season, making seven appearances.

He has played for Argentina under-20s and featured at the Under-20 World Cup, playing against eventual winners England in the group stages.

Spurs are also close to the signing of Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier, 24, from Paris St-Germain.

Foyth is Spurs' third signing of the summer, after the arrivals of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and defender Davinson Sanchez.

