Mihai Dobre: Bury sign Bournemouth winger on loan
-
- From the section Football
Bury have signed Romania Under-21 winger Mihai Dobre on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until 1 January 2018.
After starting his career with Romanian side Viitorul Constanta, Dobre joined the Cherries in August 2016.
The 19-year-old will not be available for the Shakers' game against Scunthorpe United, however.
Dobre will join the club on 5 September, following his return from international duty with Romania.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.