Liam Daly: Solihull Moors re-sign former captain from Kidderminster Harriers

Centre-half Liam Daly (right) scored seven times for the Moors in their first season in the National League

Liam Daly has made a quick return to National League club Solihull Moors, just two months after leaving to join fellow Midlands non-league side Kidderminster Harriers.

The 29-year-old centre-half only left to join National League North side Kidderminster in June.

Daly's return has taken Moors' signings since the end of last season to 11.

Nine came before the season began and they have also since added Tahvon Campbell on loan from West Brom.

Boss Liam McDonald said: "I'm sure all supporters will acknowledge that this is a huge signing for us. Before his departure to Kidderminster, Liam was pivotal to my plans and was a massive part of our vision moving forward.

"It was a blow for us when he left. That move hasn't worked out as Liam would have hoped. It's been a tough start to the season with the amount of injuries we've had, so Liam's return is a massive shot in the arm."

Daly's only appearance for Kidderminster, who are 14th in National League North, came in a 2-0 home win over Leamington on 15 August.

Solihull are one place off the bottom of the National League table, but have played game a less than most clubs following their first-day postponement against Chester, which has since been arranged for Tuesday, 5 September (19:45 BST).