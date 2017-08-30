League Cup holders Ballymena United begin their bid to retain the trophy by seeing off a stubborn Knockbreda side 3-0 in their second round tie at the Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel took advantage of a defensive error to give the Sky Blues a first-minute lead but the home supporters had to wait until the second half for goals by Joe McKinney and Willie Faulkner to make the outcome safe.

Manager David Jeffrey reserved special praise for goalkeeper Conor Brennan, who made a number of fine saves.