BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Holders Ballymena knock out Knockbreda 3-0 in second round

Cup holders Ballymena knock out Knockbreda

League Cup holders Ballymena United begin their bid to retain the trophy by seeing off a stubborn Knockbreda side 3-0 in their second round tie at the Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel took advantage of a defensive error to give the Sky Blues a first-minute lead but the home supporters had to wait until the second half for goals by Joe McKinney and Willie Faulkner to make the outcome safe.

Manager David Jeffrey reserved special praise for goalkeeper Conor Brennan, who made a number of fine saves.

Top videos

Video

Cup holders Ballymena knock out Knockbreda

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Top Stories