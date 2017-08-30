Jordy Clasie: Southampton midfielder joins Club Brugge on loan

From the section

Jordy Clasie has made 46 appearances at Southampton

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has joined Belgium's Club Brugge on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Dutch international, 26, joined Saints from Feyenoord for £8m in July 2015.

He made 46 appearances in two years, scoring two goals.

Saints vice chairman Les Reed said the club had a "strong and deep group of midfielders" and Claise would "benefit" from playing regular first team football with Brugge.

