Diego De Girolamo: Chesterfield sign Bristol City striker on loan

Diego De Girolamo was born in Chesterfield, but has been capped by Italy at under-18, 19 and 20 level

League Two side Chesterfield have signed Bristol City striker Diego De Girolamo on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made one appearance for the Robins since joining them from Sheffield United in July 2016, and signed a new contract in January.

He spent part of last season on loan at Cheltenham, while Bristol City have the option to recall him in January.

"I used to go to Saltergate to watch the matches and I've always supported Chesterfield," De Girolamo said.

