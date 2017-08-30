Adam Lockwood: Guiseley sack manager after one year in charge

Adam Lockwood kept Guiseley in the National League by one place and one point last season

Guiseley have sacked boss Adam Lockwood and his assistant Dave Penney, with the Yorkshire side third from bottom of the National League.

Former Yeovil and Doncaster defender Lockwood, 35, took charge in September 2016 after the sacking of Mark Bower with the club bottom of the table.

He kept them in the fifth tier with a draw on the final day of last season.

But Guiseley's only victory from seven games this term came against managerless Torquay, who are bottom.

"The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Adam and Dave, in particular for their efforts in keeping the club in the National League last season," said a statement.