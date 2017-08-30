Wales v Austria: Guido Burgstaller injury blow for visitors

From the section

Guido Burgstaller joined Cardiff from Rapid Vienna and moved to FC Nuremberg after his brief stint in Wales

2018 World Cup qualifiers Date: Saturday, 2 September Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Former Cardiff City forward Guido Burgstaller is out of Austria's squad to face Wales in Saturday's World Cup qualifier in the Welsh capital.

Burgstaller, who played three games for Cardiff during the 2014-15 campaign, has a bruised right foot.

The 28-year-old's absence has been confirmed by his current club, Schalke 04 of Germany's Bundesliga.

He will also miss Austria hosting Group D rivals Georgia, in Vienna, on Tuesday.

Reports in Austria suggest Stefan Hierlander, of SK Storm Graz, will be the replacement for 11 times capped Burgstaller.