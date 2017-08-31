Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, John McGinn, Celtic, Hibs, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tottenham have 'held talks' with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele's agent in London and Paris over the past week. (Yahoo Sport France via Sun)

Celtic are on verge of agreeing a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain's 19-year-old striker Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian reject an improved bid of £1.5m from Nottingham Forest for midfielder John McGinn. (Daily Mail)

Declan John is set to become Rangers' 11th signing of the summer — and almost certainly the last. The Cardiff City defender is joining on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is still not convinced that he's an automatic first pick for Scotland - even after his two wonderful goals against England. (Daily Record)

Griffiths urges Scotland boss Gordon Strachan to pick all six Celtic players in his squad for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier in Lithuania. (Times, subscription required)

Motherwell stand to profit to the tune of £750,000 as former winger Marvin Johnson homes in on £3m switch to Middlesbrough from Oxford. (Daily Record)

Ben Heneghan is set to see out the remainder of his contract at Motherwell after the club rejected three bids from Blackburn, while striker Louis Moult is also expected to stay on at Fir Park. (Sun)

Hearts launch a bid to sign Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan, with the Fifers rejecting an initial player-plush-cash offer for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Fife Today)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has agreed terms on a new deal keeping him at Easter Road until at least 2020. (Sun)

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer turns down a possible return to Celtic, where he played for the 2014-15 season, in order to rejoin Galatasaray on loan. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are on course to take a 5, 000-strong support to Murrayfield when they meet Hearts at the home of Scottish rugby next weekend. (Daily Record)

Peter Houston insists he will quit as Falkirk manager if he does not succeed in winning promotion back to the Premiership this season. (Evening Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mo Babazadeh, the Iranian-born boxer who wants to become Glasgow's next world champion, returns from injury that has kept him out of the ring for 11 months. (Herald, subscription only)