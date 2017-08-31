Linfield Ladies clinch league title 31 Aug From the section Women's Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41107149 Read more about sharing. The battle for the NI Women's Football League went down to the final match at Rathmore on Wednesday. Here, Kirsty McGuinness of leaders Linfield Ladies competes with Newry's Blaithin Mackin Linfield won 4-1 to secure back-to-back titles for the Belfast club. Alison Smyth celebrates with team-mates after making it 2-0 against Newry Linfield finished the season three points ahead of nearest rivals Sion Mills who hammered Ballymena 10-0 in their final fixture