Linfield Ladies clinch league title

The battle for the NI Women's Football League went down to the final match at Rathmore on Wednesday. Here, Kirsty McGuinness of leaders Linfield Ladies competes with Newry's Blaithin Mackin
The battle for the NI Women's Football League went down to the final match at Rathmore on Wednesday. Here, Kirsty McGuinness of leaders Linfield Ladies competes with Newry's Blaithin Mackin
Linfield won 4-1 to secure back-to-back titles for the Belfast club. Alison Smyth celebrates with team-mates after making it 2-0 against Newry
Linfield won 4-1 to secure back-to-back titles for the Belfast club. Alison Smyth celebrates with team-mates after making it 2-0 against Newry
Linfield finished the season three points ahead of nearest rivals Sion Mills who hammered Ballymena 10-0 in their final fixture
Linfield finished the season three points ahead of nearest rivals Sion Mills who hammered Ballymena 10-0 in their final fixture

Top Stories