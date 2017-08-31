Kane Wilson: West Bromwich Albion teenager loaned to League Two Exeter City

Kane Wilson
Had he come on against Middlesbrough last August, Kane Wilson would have been the first Premier League player born this century.

Exeter City have signed West Bromwich Albion teenage right-back Kane Wilson on loan until January.

Wilson, 17, made his debut for the Baggies in the EFL Cup last August and has been a substitute in all three of their Premier League games this term.

He is currently with the England Under-18s squad for games against Brazil and South Africa.

"To have him with us shows the respect and trust Tony Pulis has [in us]," Exeter assistant boss Matt Oakley said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Related to this story