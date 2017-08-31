Ross Callachan: Hearts sign Raith Rovers captain

Callachan has been with Raith Rovers since the age of 13

Hearts have signed Ross Callachan from Raith Rovers on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder becomes Craig Levein's first signing in the former Scotland head coach's second spell as manager.

Callachan was captain at Stark's Park and made his 125th senior appearance in Saturday's 5-0 win at East Fife, which took them top of League One.

He scored eight goals for Rovers since making his debut in May 2011.