Fernando Llorente: Tottenham have bid accepted for Swansea striker

Fernando Llorente scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League games last season

Tottenham have had a bid accepted for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, who had been expected to join Chelsea.

The Premier League champions had been close to a reported £15m deal for the 32-year-old, who played under Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Chelsea are expected to make a counter offer and Llorente's destination is said to be too close to call.

Swansea are prepared to let the Spain international leave if they can get a replacement in time.

Paul Clement's side had a £12m bid for Portugal striker Nelson Oliveira rejected by Norwich but they are confident of re-signing Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

Italian side Hellas Verona want Bony on loan but City want a permanent deal.

West Brom winger Nacer Chadli remains keen on a move to Swansea but the club are reluctant to meet the Baggies' £26m asking price.

Chadli is part of the Belgium squad preparing for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar but his international manager, former Swans boss Roberto Martinez, would allow him to leave in order to complete a transfer.

If Llorente does join Spurs, it is possible Dutch forward Vincent Janssen will leave the club on loan.

Llorente joined Swansea in August 2016 and scored 15 goals as the club avoided relegation last season.

The 6ft 4in striker spent nine seasons at Athletic Bilbao, before a trophy-laden two years at Juventus and then a year at Sevilla.

He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup.

