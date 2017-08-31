Timi Elsnik and Kellan Gordon: Swindon Town sign Derby County duo on loan

From the section

Timi Elsnik featured in an EFL Cup loss to Liverpool in September 2016

League Two club Swindon Town have signed 19-year-old duo Timi Elsnik and Kellan Gordon from Championship side Derby County on season-long loan deals.

Central midfielder Elsnik is a Slovenia youth international and made his senior debut for Derby in August 2016.

English winger Gordon signed his first professional deal with the Rams in October 2015 and has made one appearance for the first team.

Both players featured in Derby's EFL Cup win at Grimsby Town on 22 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.