Maurice Watkins: Barnsley chairman announces he is to leave his role
-
- From the section Football
Barnsley chairman Maurice Watkins has announced he is to leave the Championship club and its board.
The former Manchester United director and lawyer was appointed as chairman of the Tykes in May 2013.
"It was just over four years ago that the owner Patrick Cryne asked me to become chairman of the board of directors," said Watkins.
"I've decided the time's right to move on and I wish the club, the players, the fans, and the board every success."