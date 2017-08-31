David Wheeler: QPR sign Exeter City winger for undisclosed fee

David Wheeler's goals helped Exeter to the League Two play-off final last season

Queens Park Rangers have signed winger David Wheeler from Exeter City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wheeler, 26, has missed the past three games through injury but leaves the Grecians having scored 39 goals in 171 games, including 21 in 46 last season.

The move ends the Brighton-born forward's four-and-a-half year stay at St James Park.

"This is a big deal for me and I can't wait to get started," Wheeler told the club website.

Rs boss Ian Holloway said: "We're delighted to bring David in. He had a great season last year, and if you look at him, he has progressed every year.

"That's what we want him to continue now he's at QPR."

Wheeler follows in similar footsteps to former team-mate Ollie Watkins, who also swapped League Two for the Championship following his summer move to Brentford.

"It is another success story from Exeter City for player development," said Exeter boss Paul Tisdale.

"We pride ourselves on the career progress achieved by our players and David is no better example of this."

