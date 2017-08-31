Toni Gomes: Forest Green Rovers sign Liverpool striker on loan
League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Liverpool striker Toni Gomes on a season-long loan.
The Guinea Bissau-born 18-year-old Portugal youth international is yet to play a competitive game for the Reds.
He has featured at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-23 level for Liverpool.
"I want to thank the manager for giving me a chance to develop my football," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"My best position is striker but I can play on the wing as well or at number 10 sometimes. I'm looking forward to it."
