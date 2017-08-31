Toni Gomes: Forest Green Rovers sign Liverpool striker on loan

Toni Gomes (left)
Toni Gomes (left) has played three times for the Portugal Under-18 side

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Liverpool striker Toni Gomes on a season-long loan.

The Guinea Bissau-born 18-year-old Portugal youth international is yet to play a competitive game for the Reds.

He has featured at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-23 level for Liverpool.

"I want to thank the manager for giving me a chance to develop my football," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"My best position is striker but I can play on the wing as well or at number 10 sometimes. I'm looking forward to it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story