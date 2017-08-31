Michee Efete: Norwich City loan defender to Torquay United until January 2018
-
- From the section Football
National League side Torquay United have signed Norwich City defender Michee Efete on loan until 3 January.
The 20-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has played every minute of the Canaries' Under-23s' games this season.
He also has first-team experience from a loan spell this summer with Icelandic Premier League side Breidablik.
Efete, who signed a one-year contract extension with Norwich in May, will join up with Torquay on 4 September.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.