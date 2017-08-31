Giannelli Imbula: Stoke midfielder signs loan deal with French club Toulouse

Gianelli Imbula is said to have struggled with life in the Premier League

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined French side Toulose on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was signed by Mark Hughes in a club record transfer deal in February 2016.

But the Belgian-born player made just 23 appearances for Stoke before his manager admitted "things haven't quite worked out".

Meanwhile, Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2021.

Shawcross, 29, had been the subject of speculation with one year remaining on his current deal.

Imbula became Portuguese football's record signing when he joined Porto from Marseille for £15.1m in July 2015.