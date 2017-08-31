Mali's Yacouba Sylla moves to Greece on loan bb

Mali's Yacouba Sylla (left) played for France at youth level before switching national allegiances

Mali international midfielder Yacouba Sylla has joined Greek club Panathinaikos on a season-long loan from French side Rennes.

The 24-year-old joined Rennes in June 2015 from Aston Villa and played 23 matches in his first season.

He spent last season on loan at French rivals Montpellier, where he scored once in 20 appearances.

Panathinaikos have the option to sign him on a permanent deal when his loan expires next year.

Capped 28 times by Mali, he joined Aston Villa from Clermont Foot for in January 2013 but made only 12 Premier League starts and spent a season on loan at Turkish club Kayseri Erciyesspor, before leaving England.

A former France youth international, Sylla represented Mali at the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.