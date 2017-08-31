2018 World Cup: Uganda stun Egypt 1-0

Uganda forward Emmanuel Okwi has had spells playing in Tunisia, Denmark and Tanzania

Uganda moved to the top of Group E in Africa's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Egypt.

Tanzania-based forward Emmanuel Okwi scored the only goal of the game six minutes after half-time.

The 30-year-old cut into the area from the right and after some fancy footwork drove the ball low past veteran Egyptian goal keeper Essam El Hadary to give the Cranes the lead.

It is a first win for Uganda over Egypt since 1965.

The last time the two met competitively was at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Gabon with Egypt emerging as 1-0 winners.

Mahmoud Kahraba thought he had given the visitors the lead after 35 minutes but his effort was controversially ruled out for offside.

Replays showed that neither Kharaba nor Trezeget, who set up the shot, were offside when Mohamed Salah lifted the ball into the area.

Most of Uganda's threat in the first half had come from Okwi, who had forced El Hadary into tipping the ball over the bar with a cross-cum-shot.

Liverpool's Salah had one of the best chances to equalise for Egypt but his close-range header was well saved by Denis Onyango.

Deep into the seven minutes of injury time, Salah had another chance to score but he shot into the back of his team-mate Ahmed Hegazi and the ball went out for a goal kick.

The two sides meet again in the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Tuesday.

Uganda now have seven points from three matches so far - one more than Egypt.

Ghana, who have a single point, play their third qualifier tomorrow against visiting pointless Congo Brazzaville.