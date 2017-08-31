Johny Placide: Oldham Athletic sign goalkeeper on two-year deal

Johny Placide was most recently with Guingamp but did not make an apperance for the French side

Oldham Athletic have signed Haiti international goalkeeper Johny Placide on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old has made 20 appearances for Haiti since making his international debut in 2011.

Placide began his career at Le Harve and went on to play in more than 100 games for the French club.

He moved to Stade de Reims in the summer of 2013 and made 50 appearances for the French Ligue 2 club before he was released in July 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.