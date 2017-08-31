Tom Anderson: Port Vale sign Burnley defender on season-long loan

Tom Anderson (right) started 34 games for Chesterfield in League One last season

League Two side Port Vale have signed defender Tom Anderson on a season-long loan from Premier League Burnley.

The 23-year-old, who mainly plays as a centre-back, has had two loan spells with Chesterfield since February 2016, playing a total of 58 games.

He has also had loan spells with Barrow, Hyde, Halifax and Carlisle but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Clarets.

Burnley have the option of recalling Anderson in January.

Anderson is Vale's 18th summer signing, but they are 21st in the table after four games.

