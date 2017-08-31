Max Stryjek: Accrington Stanley sign Sunderland keeper on loan

Max Stryjek had a three-month loan spell at Boston United in 2015, making 12 appearances

Accrington Stanley have signed Polish goalkeeper Max Stryjek on loan from Sunderland until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from MKS Polonia in 2013 and was capped by his country at Under-19 level.

"We have beaten off a couple of clubs to get him which is a coup for Accrington as we usually get the last pick," said manager John Coleman.

"I'm expecting a huge challenge," added Stryjek, a regular in Sunderland's under-23s side.

