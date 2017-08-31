Brandon Comley: QPR midfielder joins League Two Colchester United on loan

Brandon Comley (left) came through the academy at QPR

Colchester United have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Brandon Comley on loan until January.

The 21-year-old has made three first-team appearances for Rangers, all as a substitute.

A graduate of QPR's academy, he has previously spent loan spells in League Two at Carlisle and Grimsby.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer at QPR [Ian Holloway] and he said it'd be good for me to get out on loan again," Comley told BBC Essex.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.