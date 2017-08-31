Brandon Comley: QPR midfielder joins League Two Colchester United on loan
Colchester United have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Brandon Comley on loan until January.
The 21-year-old has made three first-team appearances for Rangers, all as a substitute.
A graduate of QPR's academy, he has previously spent loan spells in League Two at Carlisle and Grimsby.
"I had a conversation with the gaffer at QPR [Ian Holloway] and he said it'd be good for me to get out on loan again," Comley told BBC Essex.
