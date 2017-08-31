BBC Sport - Linfield Ladies beat Newry to lift the Women's Premiership title

Two goals apiece from Kirsty McGuinness and Alison Smyth help Linfield Ladies earn the 4-1 win over Newry which means that they retain the Women's Premiership title.

McGuinness and Smyth were both on target before Amanda Dias replied for Newry from the penalty spot but Smyth and McGuinness netted again for the Blues in the second half.

