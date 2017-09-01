Newport County: Robbie Willmott impressed by club's revival

Robbie Willmott (left) is greeted by Newport manager Michael Flynn

Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott says the club are in their best state since they won promotion to the Football League in 2013.

After their escape from relegation on the final day last season, the Exiles have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign with two wins and two draws.

"The whole club's buzzing now," said Willmott, who returned to Rodney Parade this summer after two years away.

"It's probably the best I've seen the club since we got promoted."

He added: "The last time I was here we didn't have such a great start, I think we lost the first four games, so I'm made up that we've done so well this time around."

Willmott was a key member of the promotion winning team four years ago, but was an unused substitute for the play-off final win against Wrexham.

The 27-year-old left in 2015 and is impressed by how much the club has improved its infrastructure.

"I didn't realise how much the club had changed off the pitch," he added.

"It's changed massively for the better as well. It's a lot more professional.

"The training ground is brilliant. We were training at a school before and now we've got amazing facilities and it's just benefitting everyone. It's going in the right direction."

The Exiles are second place in the table and are at leaders Exeter on Saturday, looking for the win that could put them top, but Willmott is playing down expectations.

"It's too early [for that kind of talk]" he said.

"Especially with the team in a relegation battle last year no one expects you to go and do what we're doing now.

"I think you have to wait until after Christmas to see what position we're in, see how the results are going and we can see then if we are contenders."