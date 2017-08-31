Oliver Hawkins: Portsmouth sign striker from Dagenham & Redbridge
- From the section Football
Portsmouth have signed Oliver Hawkins from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old striker scored 18 goals for the Daggers last season and joins Pompey for an undisclosed fee.
"He's someone I've watched for a long time and is capable of stepping out of non-league and doing well," manager Kenny Jackett said.
"He'll add some physicality. He holds the ball up and is a big threat in the box - he's useful in both boxes."
