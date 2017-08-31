Luke Burke: AFC Fylde sign young defender on loan from Wigan

Luke Burke has not made a league appearance fro Wigan Athletic this season

AFC Fylde have signed young defender Luke Burke on loan from League One side Wigan Athletic until January 2018.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for Wigan so far this season, all coming in cup competitions.

"He needs to play and we hope that he'll get that with [Fylde boss] Dave Challinor," Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook told the club's website.

"Dave sets his team out to play in a good way and will give him chances. We'll be monitoring his progress."