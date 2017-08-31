Burton Albion: John Brayford, Will Miller and Jamie Allen join

From the section

John Brayford also played for Nigel Clough at Burton in his first spell as manager, and at Derby and Sheffield United

Burton have signed Sheffield United defender John Brayford on a free transfer, and Tottenham striker Will Miller and Rochdale midfielder Jamie Allen for undisclosed fees.

Brayford, 29, has signed a two-year deal, having played 34 games on loan at the Championship side last season.

Miller, 21, has also signed a two year-deal, having scored once in 16 games on loan with the Brewers last season.

Allen, 22, has agreed a three-year contract with Nigel Clough's side.

