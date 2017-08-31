Calum Butcher: Midfielder signs for Mansfield Town from Millwall

Calum Butcher began his career with Tottenham's youth teams

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Calum Butcher on a free transfer after he was released by Millwall.

The 26-year-old began his career at Tottenham and has also played for Barnet, Dundee United and Burton.

Butcher told the club website: "There were [other] clubs in for me but after speaking with the manager and what he's trying to build, it was a no-brainer.

"I insisted to my agent that we get the deal done as soon as possible. I'm really happy to get it done."

The Stags have not revealed the length of Butcher's deal.

