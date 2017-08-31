Motherwell reject Chris Cadden bid as they profit from Marvin Johnson transfer

Oxford want Chris Cadden (left) to replace his former Fir Park team-mate Marvin Johnson

Motherwell are in for a major windfall after Marvin Johnson completed his move from Oxford United to Middlesbrough.

The Fir Park club inserted a 25% sell-on clause when they sold Johnson to Oxford for £300,000 last August.

Although the Boro fee is undisclosed, reports suggest it could be as much as £3m, which would mean Motherwell net in the region of £750,000.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have rejected a bid of around £450,000 from Oxford for midfielder Chris Cadden.

The 20-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Hearts in June, is under contract until the summer of 2019.

An English Championship club are in talks about a deal for defender Ben Heneghan.

The 23-year-old centre-half, in the final year of his terms, has turned down a contract extension at Fir Park and League One Blackburn Rovers have shown an interest.

Motherwell are in the market to sign two players before the transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday.