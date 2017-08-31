Donervon Daniels: Rochdale sign defender on loan from Wigan Athletic

Donervon Daniels has scored three goals for Wigan Athletic

Rochdale have signed defender Donervon Daniels from rivals Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made 49 appearances for the Latics since joining from West Bromwich Albion in June 2015.

Daniels missed most of the 2016-17 season after suffering a knee injury but has played three games this season.

He previously had loan spells from with Tranmere, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen and helped the Latics win League One in the 2015-16 season.

