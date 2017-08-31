Matt Harrold: Leyton Orient sign Crawley Town striker

Matt Harrold scored one goal in 15 games for Crawley last season

National League side Leyton Orient have signed striker Matt Harrold on a two-year deal from League Two club Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Harrold scored 11 goals in 80 games for Crawley after signing from Bristol Rovers in June 2014.

The Leyton-born 33-year-old played in three games for the Reds this season but failed to make a league start.

Leyton Orient are third in the National League table, having been relegated from League Two last season.