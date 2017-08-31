Marvin Zeegelaar: Watford sign defender from Sporting Lisbon

Marvin Zeegelaar played five times in the Champions League last season

Watford have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who started his career at Ajax, made 37 appearances for the Portuguese side last season, including five in the Champions League.

The Dutch left-back joined Sporting in 2016 from Rio Ave, where Hornets boss Marco Silva also spent part of his playing career.

Zeegelaar also had a loan spell at Blackpool in the Championship in 2013.