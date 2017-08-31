Zak Jules: Chesterfield sign Shrewsbury Town defender on loan until January

Zak Jules has made two appearances for Scotland Under-21s

Chesterfield have signed Shrewsbury Town defender Zak Jules on loan until 14 January.

The 20-year-old joined Shrewsbury from Reading in the summer but is yet to make his debut for the League One side.

The Scotland Under-21 international ended the 2016-17 season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, scoring once in 10 league appearances.

He could make his debut for the Spireites, who are bottom of League Two, against Coventry on Saturday.

