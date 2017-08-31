Alex Bruce and Matija Sarkic: Wigan Athletic sign centre-back and goalkeeper

Alex Bruce made two appearances for Bury on a non-contract basis earlier this month

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Alex Bruce on a deal until the end of the season and Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on loan until January.

Bruce started the season playing for Bury on non-contract terms and scored for the Shakers against the Latics earlier this month.

The 32-year-old centre-back made two appearances for Wigan on loan towards the end of last season.

Sarkic, 19, is a Montenegro Under-23 international.

