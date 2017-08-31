Stevenage: Chelsea's Charlie Wakefield & Scunthorpe's Kyle Wootton join

Charlie Wakefield is going on his first loan move from Chelsea

Stevenage have signed winger Charlie Wakefield from Premier League champions Chelsea on a season-long loan deal and Scunthorpe striker Kyle Wootton.

Wootton, 20, will be with Boro until the end of the year and may face former loan club Cheltenham on Saturday.

Wakefield, 19, will arrive in September or October after he completes rehab at Stamford Bridge for an injury.

The winger is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea, but recently signed a new contract until 2019 with the club.

