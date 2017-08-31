Lukas Raeder: Bradford City sign former Bayern Munich goalkeeper

From the section

Lukas Raeder made 27 appearances in the Portuguese top flight

Bradford City have signed goalkeeper Lukas Raeder on a short-term deal until January.

The 23-year-old German spent the last three seasons with Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal.

He started his career with Bayern Munich, making two appearances for the first team.

Head of recruitment Greg Abbott told the club website: "Every goalkeeper coach we talked to about Lukas spoke very highly of him."

