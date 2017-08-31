Sheffield United: Ben Heneghan and Clayton Donaldson sign for undisclosed fees

From the section

Clayton Donaldson has won 10 caps for Jamaica

Championship side Sheffield United have signed Birmingham City striker Clayton Donaldson and Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan for undisclosed fees.

Heneghan has signed a three-year deal at Brammall Lane, while Donaldson has signed a one-year contract.

Donaldson, 33, scored 34 goals in 117 appearances for Birmingham, who he joined from Brentford in July 2014.

Centre-half Heneghan, 23, made 41 Scottish Premiership appearances after joining Well from Chester in June 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.