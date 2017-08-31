Tim Krul: Brighton sign Newcastle goalkeeper on season-long loan

Krul made 157 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League

Brighton have signed Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old will be re-united with former Newcastle manager Chris Hughton, who described Krul as "an excellent professional" with "vast experience".

Brighton have also signed former Inter Milan defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon for £2.75m.

The Argentina-born right-back, who holds Italian citizenship, has joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal.

Schelotto, 28, played 26 times for Sporting last season, having joined the Portuguese side from Inter in 2015.

"He has played in the Champions League and is the type of experienced player we want to add to the squad," Hughton said.

Goalkeeper Krul joined Ajax on loan last season, before switching to fellow Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in January.

He made 16 appearances with Alkmaar and helped them to a sixth-placed finish in the Eredivisie.