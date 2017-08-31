Sean Clare: Gillingham sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder on loan

Sean Clare (right) came through the Nike Academy before earning a professional deal

League One side Gillingham have signed midfielder Sean Clare on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until 3 January.

The 20-year-old former Bury loanee is yet to make his first-team debut for the Championship club.

Clare spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington, for whom he scored once in eight appearances.

"He is a midfielder who isn't shy of taking people on and is different to the other players we have in the building," said head coach Ady Pennock.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.