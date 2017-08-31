Walsall: Burnley forward Daniel Agyei and Bury winger Zeli Ismail on loan

From the section

Daniel Agyei joined Burnley from AFC Wimbledon in July 2015

Walsall have signed Burnley forward Daniel Agyei and Bury winger Zeli Ismail on loan deals until January.

Agyei made three Premier League appearances last season, coming on as a substitute in games against Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old also had a loan spell with Coventry, scoring four goals in 12 League One games.

Ismail, 23, has made 23 appearances for the Shakers since joining on a free transfer in June 2016.

