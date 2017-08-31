Adam Federici: Nottingham Forest sign Bournemouth goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Goalkeeper Adam Federici has 16 caps for Australia

Australian international goalkeeper Adam Federici has joined Nottingham Forest from Premier League side Bournemouth on loan until January.

The 32-year-old began his career with Reading, making 245 appearances during a 10-year period.

He had loan spells with Bristol City and Southend before joining Bournemouth on a free transfer in May 2015.

Federici has made only 17 starts for Bournemouth in two years and is yet to play this season.

