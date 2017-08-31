Dave Tarpey and Malaki Mars: Barnet sign strikers from Maidenhead and Chelsea

From the section

Dave Tarpey has scored seven goals in six games this season

Barnet have signed Maidenhead striker Dave Tarpey and Chelsea forward Malakai Mars for undisclosed fees.

Tarpey, 29, scored 45 goals in National League South last season as Maidenhead won promotion to the National League.

The Bees have said the paperwork was submitted in time for the 23:00 BST deadline but they are awaiting EFL confirmation on the deal.

Mars, 18, returns to Barnet where he started as a trainee before moving to Stamford Bridge in November 2014.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.