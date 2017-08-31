Bury sign Portsmouth's Michael Smith and Wigan's Josh Laurent

Former QPR trainee Josh Laurent has scored one goal in four appearances for Wigan

Bury have signed Michael Smith on a two-year deal after the striker left Portsmouth, while Wigan midfielder Josh Laurent has joined on loan.

Former Swindon forward Smith, 25, left Fratton Park by mutual consent and has agreed a two-year contract.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton and has 63 career goals in 223 appearances.

Laurent, 22, joined Wigan from Hartlepool in January but has made only one league appearance for the club.

He has made three appearances in cup competitions this season, scoring his first Latics goal in an EFL Cup win over Blackpool on 8 August.

