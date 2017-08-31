Cardiff sign Craig Bryson and Liam Feeney on loan
-
- From the section Football
Cardiff City have signed Derby midfielder Craig Bryson on a season-long loan after Blackburn midfielder Liam Feeney joined until January.
Bryson, 30, has made 244 appearances for Derby since joining from Kilmarnock in 2011.
But this season he has been restricted to four Championship appearances from the bench and one EFL Cup start.
Feeney, 30, joined League One side Blackburn in 2016 following spells with the likes of Bournemouth and Millwall.
Meanwhile, Cardiff winger Matthew Kennedy has joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan.