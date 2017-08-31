Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho joins German side from Manchester City

Jadon Sancho (right) played in the FA Youth Cup final for Man City last season, as they lost to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund have handed the number seven shirt vacated by Ousmane Dembele to an England youth international, after making the most left-field signing of transfer deadline day.

The German giants have signed Manchester City and England Under-17 forward Jadon Sancho for a fee in the region of £10m.

The 17-year-old - who wanted to leave Manchester - had stopped training with the club to force a move. City did not give him permission to speak to any British clubs and a long-term deal was agreed with German side Dortmund.

Sancho has not played a first-team game for anyone, but was a regular in City's youth sides last season - scoring 20 goals in 35 games.

He scored five goals in six games - assisting another five - for England at the Under-17 European Championship this summer, as they lost the final to Spain on penalties.

Dortmund had not filled the number seven shirt left by Demeble, when he joined Barcelona for a fee of up to £135.5m in the second biggest deal of all time.

Sancho joined City from Watford in 2015, the then 14-year-old moving for a fee of about £500,000.

Another player to leave City is 22-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.