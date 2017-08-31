Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho joins German side from Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund have handed the number seven shirt vacated by Ousmane Dembele to an England youth international, after making the most left-field signing of transfer deadline day.
The German giants have signed Manchester City and England Under-17 forward Jadon Sancho for a fee in the region of £10m.
The 17-year-old - who wanted to leave Manchester - had stopped training with the club to force a move. City did not give him permission to speak to any British clubs and a long-term deal was agreed with German side Dortmund.
Sancho has not played a first-team game for anyone, but was a regular in City's youth sides last season - scoring 20 goals in 35 games.
He scored five goals in six games - assisting another five - for England at the Under-17 European Championship this summer, as they lost the final to Spain on penalties.
Dortmund had not filled the number seven shirt left by Demeble, when he joined Barcelona for a fee of up to £135.5m in the second biggest deal of all time.
Sancho joined City from Watford in 2015, the then 14-year-old moving for a fee of about £500,000.
Another player to leave City is 22-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.