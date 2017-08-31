Gary Gardner and Oli McBurnie: Barnsley sign midfielder and striker

From the section

Gary Gardner's only appearance for Villa this season came in the EFL Cup win over Wigan

Barnsley have signed Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner and Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie on loan until the end of the season.

Gardner, 25, has scored once in 42 league appearances for Villa, having made his debut in December 2011.

He has previously had loan spells with Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

McBurnie, 21, has featured as a sub in all three of Swansea's league games this season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.